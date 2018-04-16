After The KKK Sponsored A Section of I-55, The State Of Missouri Got Sweet Revenge

ADVERTISEMENT

All across the state of Missouri, thousands of miles of highway are sponsored and maintained by volunteers. But one stretch outside St. Louis has a somewhat dubious claim to fame. According to the signs, it has been adopted by the Ku Klux Klan. But officials aren’t taking this development lying down.

The Adopt-A-Highway scheme was introduced in Missouri in 1987 as a way for the state’s Department of Transportation to cut down on costs. Apparently, by handing responsibility for tidying and beautifying some of the state’s 34,000 miles of highway over to volunteers, it is able to save around $1 million every year.

According to the scheme’s website, adopters are able take their pick from a selection of responsibilities. Apparently, they can mow the grass, pick up litter, do landscaping or plant native flowers and grasses. In return, the Department of Transportation will erect signs bearing the adopting group’s name.

