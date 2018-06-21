America Faced Russia’s Red Army In Battle Only Once. Here’s What Happened When The Rivals Clashed

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1917 the U.S. entered the First World War on the side of the French, the British and others against the Germans. Another major power fighting the Germans had been the Russians. But then came the Russian Revolution of October 1917, and Russia effectively dropped out of the war. So how was it that American troops were sent to Siberia to fight the Russians in 1918?

To answer that question, we need to take a look at some Russian history. When World War I broke out in 1914, the first country that Germany officially declared war on was Russia, on August 1. Declaration of war with France came on August 3, and to complete the picture, the British declared war on Germany on August 4.

The die was now cast for an attritional and brutal conflict that raged across western and eastern Europe and other theaters around the world for four long years. But in Russia, domestic political events were to have a dramatic effect on that country’s role in the war.

