Archaeologists Have Made A Discovery That Could Solve The Pyramids’ 4,500-Year-Old Mystery

It’s September 2018 and Dr Roland Enmarch, co-director of an Anglo-French team of archaeologists, is excavating at the Hatnub quarries in Egypt. The site includes many ancient inscriptions and it’s those that Enmarch and his team are here to study. But then they stumble across something else entirely. And it may hold the key as to how the Egyptians built their pyramids.

The building of the pyramids has long been the subject of speculation and controversy. For example, one of the most heated debates has been about the labor force that constructed the buildings. Though what isn’t in doubt is the large size of the team that built them.

We can be sure that thousands of people worked on the pyramids. This is due to their scale and the necessary logistics involved in the task. For example, the stones that built the Great Pyramid of Giza’s core weighed up to 1.5 tons each. The granite stones used for the roofs of the burial chambers weighed as much as 80 tons.

