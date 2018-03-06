An Archaeologist Claims He’s Deciphered The Secret Behind The Alignment Of Egypt’s Pyramids

ADVERTISEMENT

The pyramids of Egypt tower over the desert sands where they have stood for thousands of years. The largest of them, the Great Pyramid of Giza, is the oldest of the seven wonders of the ancient world. Thought to have been studied for many hundreds of years, these incredible monuments still hold many mysteries. And now an archaeologist believes he has the answer to one of them.

The three pyramids of the Giza pyramid complex are probably the best known of all ancient Egyptian constructions. The structures are located in the Western Desert, roughly eight miles southwest of Cairo. In addition to the pyramids, the archaeological site also contains the Great Sphinx, a village and a handful of cemeteries.

Latest estimates put the Giza pyramids’ ages at nearly 4,500 years old. It is believed that they were built as tombs for the Egyptian pharaohs. Moreover, they once held not only the pharaohs’ mummified remains, but also supplies needed for the afterlife. Unfortunately, both mummies and treasures were removed years ago.

