Archaeologists In Italy Unearthed 300 Roman Gold Coins – And The Treasure Could Be Worth Millions

It’s September 2018 and in Como, Italy, construction work is underway. And on the site of the 19th-century Cressoni Theater, an excavation reveals something incredible – a real-life treasure trove buried in the soil just waiting to be discovered. And inside an ancient jug lies a haul that could be worth a fortune.

Welcome to Italy: the land of incredible food, beautiful landscapes and one of high fashion’s cultural centers. In addition to being a draw for tourists looking for summer sun, gorgeous views and shopping to die for, the country is a wonderland if your passion involves history in any way, shape or form.

From its earliest inception, it’s fair to say that Italy has been a trailblazer. And the legend of the founding of its capital city, Rome, is remarkable. The most popular is the Roman myth of Romulus and Remus, allegedly the city’s founders. The story goes that they were brought up a wolf before deciding to found a town. Soon after, a feud between the pair over what to name the city ended in Remus’ death at his brother’s hand. And the victor then named the town after himself.

