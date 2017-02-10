When Archaeologists Pulled Up The Floor Of This Attic, They Found Secret 17th-Century Manuscripts

ADVERTISEMENT

In the dusty attic of an ancient manor house, a team of volunteers trawled through the relics of the centuries. They swept through the long-discarded wires, nails and rubbish that littered the floor, not finding anything of interest. But then suddenly, one man pulled a folded sheaf of paper from beneath the floorboards. He had discovered something amazing, kept hidden in the house for hundreds of years.

A medieval deer park sits near the town of Sevenoaks in Kent, England. It is the last of its kind in the county. And at the heart of the park is the grand and imposing Knole House, an English country manor that dates all the way back to the 15th century.

Perhaps unsurprisingly for such an old house, Knole has a long and checkered past. Its first owner died in a rebellion against the king. And afterwards, in 1456, the Archbishop of Canterbury ordered work to begin on rebuilding the property.

