When Archaeologists Pulled Up The Floor Of This Attic, They Found Secret 17th-Century Manuscripts

In the dusty attic of an ancient manor house, a team of volunteers trawled through the relics of the centuries. They swept through the long-discarded wires, nails and rubbish that littered the floor, not finding anything of interest. But then suddenly, one man pulled a folded sheaf of paper from beneath the floorboards. He had discovered something amazing, kept hidden in the house for hundreds of years.
A medieval deer park sits near the town of Sevenoaks in Kent, England. It is the last of its kind in the county. And at the heart of the park is the grand and imposing Knole House, an English country manor that dates all the way back to the 15th century.
Perhaps unsurprisingly for such an old house, Knole has a long and checkered past. Its first owner died in a rebellion against the king. And afterwards, in 1456, the Archbishop of Canterbury ordered work to begin on rebuilding the property.
She Was Expecting Quads After Beating Cancer. But At 7 Months, Doctors Confirmed Her Worst Nightmare
Two Brothers Were On A Fishing Trip When They Found Something Astonishing Trapped In The Ice
When They Found This Dog Curled Up On The Roadside, He Was So Ill That He Couldn’t Bear To Be Touched
In 2003 Two Men Mysteriously Boarded A Boeing 727 And Just Took Off, Disappearing Without A Trace
Ivanka Trump Has Bought A Lavish $5 Million Mansion, And It’s Just A Few Blocks Away From The Obamas
20 Celebrities Who Had Terrible Feuds With Their Own Families
After Being Kept In A Cage, This Pit Bull Was Brought To A Vet – And Left To Slowly Waste Away
20 TV Characters Who Disappeared From Our Screens With Absolutely No Explanation
When This Paralyzed Cat Met A Kitten Just Like Her, It Was The Start Of An Adorable Friendship
20 Disney Dining Hacks That Uncle Walt Wouldn’t Want You To Know
20 Horrendous Retro Recipes That Are So Bizarre, You May Just Have To Try Them
This Stray Cat Approached A Policeman In The Street And Led Him To The Most Beautiful Surprise