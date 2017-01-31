Underneath a government building in Washington, D.C, lies a vault strong enough to withstand an atomic blast. Each night, a door opens and three precious documents are then secreted inside. In fact, these documents symbolize the very foundations of the United States.
The vault is located beneath the National Archives Building, a neoclassical structure built in Washington in the 1930s. It was first commissioned in 1953, when officials at the archives were looking for a safe place to house some of their most valuable exhibits.
So they turned to the Mosler Safe Company for a solution. The Ohio-based firm had in fact already built a bank vault in the Japanese city of Hiroshima – a vault that withstood an atomic bomb blast in 1945. Furthermore, it was also responsible for safeguarding gold at Fort Knox, the United States’ Bullion Depository in Kentucky.
This Man Went To Help A Lonely Dog At A Gas Station – Then He Looked Closer At His Tag
There Are 20 Different Types Of Men In The World. Here’s How To Tell Which One’s Yours
When This Waitress Served 3 Pro-Trump Customers, The Note They Left Behind Took Her Breath Away
This Guy Never Had The Guts To Open His Cabin’s Trapdoor, But Then A Handyman Just Couldn’t Resist
The 20 Strangest Things Revealed In Declassified CIA Documents
When A Devastating Flood Forced This Couple Onto A Roof, They Refused To Say Goodbye To Their Dogs
20 Rarely Seen Photos From National Geographic That Everyone Needs To See
She Was Called The Most Beautiful Girl In The World. 5 Years Later, Here’s What She Looks Like
After This Stray Dog Was Struck By A Car, He Was Left In The Snow To Slowly Die
Chile’s Government Spent Two Years Investigating This Mysterious UFO, And Officials Are Still Baffled
This Huge Stray Dog Didn’t Want To Be Saved, But His Rescuer Wasn’t Willing To Give Up On Him
Years After Archaeologists Started Digging In Scotland, They Found This Forgotten Dark Age Kingdom