ADVERTISEMENT

Underneath a government building in Washington, D.C, lies a vault strong enough to withstand an atomic blast. Each night, a door opens and three precious documents are then secreted inside. In fact, these documents symbolize the very foundations of the United States.

The vault is located beneath the National Archives Building, a neoclassical structure built in Washington in the 1930s. It was first commissioned in 1953, when officials at the archives were looking for a safe place to house some of their most valuable exhibits.

ADVERTISEMENT

So they turned to the Mosler Safe Company for a solution. The Ohio-based firm had in fact already built a bank vault in the Japanese city of Hiroshima – a vault that withstood an atomic bomb blast in 1945. Furthermore, it was also responsible for safeguarding gold at Fort Knox, the United States’ Bullion Depository in Kentucky.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT