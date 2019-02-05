This B-29 Bomber Was Frozen in Time For 47 Years. Then When It Was Resurrected Disaster Struck

By Ken Macdonald
February 5, 2019
Image: AirWingMedia
Image: AirWingMedia

It’s May 21, 1995, and a team of salvagers has been working on a B-29 Superfortress, the Kee Bird, which crashed in 1947 in the Arctic wastes of northern Greenland. Incredibly, after a year of hard work, they’ve got the stricken aircraft’s four engines to fire up. But will they be able to get this huge WWII plane into the sky?

Image: U.S. Air Force
Image: U.S. Air Force

Before we find out about what happened to the Kee Bird on that spring day, let’s take a look at the history of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress. The story started in 1939 when the U.S. Army Air Corps, the predecessor of the U.S. Air Force, put together a specification for a new long-range superbomber.

Image: U.S. Air Force
Image: U.S. Air Force

Although the U.S. was not yet a participant in WWII, senior Air Corps officers had an eye on what Nazi Germany was up to. The top brass wanted a plane that had a strangely precise range of 2,667 miles. It should be capable of carrying 20,000 pounds of bombs and have a flying speed of 400 mph – a tall order indeed.

