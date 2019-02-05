This B-29 Bomber Was Frozen in Time For 47 Years. Then When It Was Resurrected Disaster Struck

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s May 21, 1995, and a team of salvagers has been working on a B-29 Superfortress, the Kee Bird, which crashed in 1947 in the Arctic wastes of northern Greenland. Incredibly, after a year of hard work, they’ve got the stricken aircraft’s four engines to fire up. But will they be able to get this huge WWII plane into the sky?

Before we find out about what happened to the Kee Bird on that spring day, let’s take a look at the history of the Boeing B-29 Superfortress. The story started in 1939 when the U.S. Army Air Corps, the predecessor of the U.S. Air Force, put together a specification for a new long-range superbomber.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the U.S. was not yet a participant in WWII, senior Air Corps officers had an eye on what Nazi Germany was up to. The top brass wanted a plane that had a strangely precise range of 2,667 miles. It should be capable of carrying 20,000 pounds of bombs and have a flying speed of 400 mph – a tall order indeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT