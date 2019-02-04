This Beautiful European Castle Was Built In 1640, But For A Century It’s Sat Eerily Abandoned

ADVERTISEMENT

When Pidhirtsi Castle in the western region of the Ukraine was built, it was intended as a peaceful dwelling. Throughout its nearly 400-year history, however, it has been anything but restful. Yet its breathtaking beauty defies its centuries of hardships.

The construction of Pidhirtsi Castle began in 1635. Stanisław Koniecpolski, a commander of the Polish military, commissioned the building. At the time, he was serving as grand crown hetman to the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

ADVERTISEMENT

As grand crown hetman, Koniecpolski was of the highest possible rank in the Polish army. In fact, the only person of higher authority would have been the king. He was a man, then, who held a position of great responsibility, influence and privilege.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT