Bible Passage Was Found Fused To The Rubble Of 911, And It Contains A Powerful Message For Us All

Lower Manhattan in March 2002, and the two once mighty towers lie in ruins. All around are remnants of terrible destruction and loss. A photographer moves through the debris, documenting the aftermath of devastation and carnage, no doubt appalled by what he sees. But, amid all the rubble, he is handed a surprising find. Something with an underlying hope even amid the overwhelming despair.

September 11, 2001 is one of those thankfully very rare days in history that are so infamous they can be identified simply by their date. As The New York Times put it, in the introduction to that newspaper’s Encyclopedia of 9/11, “Within weeks, the day had become a number, a kind of shorthand for a whole universe, one that hadn’t existed on 9/10.”

On that terrible day, 19 Al-Qaeda terrorists carried out aerial suicide attacks which claimed the lives of almost 3,000 people in the U.S. The militants hijacked four passenger airplanes and flew two of them into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon, Washington DC. Mercifully, the last plane did not reach its intended target and crashed into a Pennsylvania field.

