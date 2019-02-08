70 Years After Billy The Kid Was Reported Dead, A Man Appeared Claiming To Be The Notorious Outlaw

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1881 Billy the Kid was on the run from jail and certain death. But this all ended after a three-month search led Lincoln County sheriff Pat Garrett to the town of Fort Sumner, New Mexico. And it was there that the fugitive was reportedly shot dead. But 70 years after the notorious outlaw’s death, an old man in Hico, Texas, then came forward, claiming to be the infamous criminal.

Billy the Kid’s life of notoriety was such that stories about him are still told to this day. Indeed, countless movies have portrayed the young gangster through the years. And with legends and narratives recirculating throughout history, it can be hard to distinguish fact from fiction.

The Kid was born Henry McCarty in the Irish slums of New York City. And although his birth year has been verified as 1859, the precise date has been questioned. Saint Peters’ Church in Manhattan, however, has claimed to have documents confirming that he was baptized on September 28 that year.

