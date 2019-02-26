Here’s Why Braveheart May Be One Of The Most Inaccurate Historical Epics Ever Made

ADVERTISEMENT

Braveheart has proved one of the most-loved movies of modern times. The film tells the story of William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who helped to fight the invading English in the 13th century. But while Wallace was indeed a real-life figure, the movie detailing his story is full of inaccuracies.

The concept of artistic license is nothing new. For centuries, artists and creatives have been known to take liberties with the truth to create a more pleasing outcome. Alternately, they simply did not have the time or means to research the various accuracies of the event that they were trying to portray.

One of the most famous examples of the use of creative license in art has got to be Leonardo Da Vinci’s The Last Supper mural. The painting depicts Jesus eating a Passover meal with his apostles. According to the Bible, it was during the feast that Jesus informed his friends that one of them would betray him, leading to his death.

