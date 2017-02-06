This California Couple Bought A New Home – With A Staggering Cold War Secret Lying Beneath It

ADVERTISEMENT

As Chris and Colleen Otcasek settle into their new home, there is one thing that they can’t wait to explore. In the garden of the property is a mysterious metal hatch with steps leading off into the darkness below. But once they finally venture inside, they discover an eerie secret left abandoned for more than 50 years.

The Otcaseks live in Los Angeles, California. In 2013, they purchased a new house on Philiprimm Street, a residential street in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Woodland Hills.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seemingly, it was the perfect home. Indeed, built in 1960 by the renowned architect Charles Dubois, it was designed in the style of the Palm Springs School of Architecture, or Desert Modernism, as it became known.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT