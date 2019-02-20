The Challenger Crew Were Actually Alive As They Plunged To Earth – And NASA Tried To Conceal It

ADVERTISEMENT

A mere 73 seconds after liftoff, the crew of the Challenger shuttle felt an almighty jolt. From that moment, it’s likely that the seven ill-fated voyagers were all too aware of their spacecraft’s subsequent downwards trajectory. And it’s possible they only died when they crashed into the ocean – but NASA tried to circulate a different version of events.

In the aftermath of World War II, both the United States and the Soviet Union emerged as two world powers. However, the countries upheld very different ideologies; while the Americans supported capitalism, the Soviets were communist. And it was these two different viewpoints that caused the nations to enter into the so-called Cold War.

By the 1950s the situation between the United States and the Soviet Union had become precarious. Both of the nations were stockpiling arms – including nuclear weapons – and they were involved in a proxy war in Korea. There, America backed the capitalist South, while the Soviets supported the socialist North.

