In a small, dark room somewhere in Iraq, John Nixon is about to come face to face with one of history’s most notorious dictators. He approaches a bedraggled-looking man with a wild beard, sitting without shackles or restraints. Is this really the most wanted person in the world?

Saddam Hussein had become the President of Iraq back in 1979, and during his time as its leader the Middle Eastern country would make many enemies around the world. When United States-led forces invaded Iraq on March 20, 2003, Hussein and his supporters withdrew to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

On April 9, television viewers across the globe tuned in to watch as a group of U.S. Marines toppled a 39-foot statue of Hussein in Baghdad’s Firdos Square. The Iraqi government had fallen – and Hussein had disappeared.

