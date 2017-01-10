In a small, dark room somewhere in Iraq, John Nixon is about to come face to face with one of history’s most notorious dictators. He approaches a bedraggled-looking man with a wild beard, sitting without shackles or restraints. Is this really the most wanted person in the world?
Saddam Hussein had become the President of Iraq back in 1979, and during his time as its leader the Middle Eastern country would make many enemies around the world. When United States-led forces invaded Iraq on March 20, 2003, Hussein and his supporters withdrew to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
On April 9, television viewers across the globe tuned in to watch as a group of U.S. Marines toppled a 39-foot statue of Hussein in Baghdad’s Firdos Square. The Iraqi government had fallen – and Hussein had disappeared.
When This Woman Wanted To Make Over Her Dreary Kitchen, She Turned To Her Collection Of Retro Cookware
In 1916 Rasputin Was Murdered In The Most Mysterious Way. 100 Years On, Historians Are Still Baffled
19 Pairs Of Celebrity BFFs That Are The Definition Of Friendship Goals
After This Pit Bull Was Removed From Her Puppies, She Led Rescuers On A Frantic Search To Find Them
Employees Have Warned You Never To Order These 20 Things From Your Favorite Fast Food Outlets
This Math Teacher Was So Hot He Made His Students Swoon, And Now He’s Got The World Weak At The Knees
Her Husband Always Hated Tattoos. So After He Died, She Transformed Her Body In A Record-breaking Way
This Couple Found A Secret Room In Their House And Uncovered A Treasure Trove Of Precious Memories
When A Brazilian Cowboy Died Suddenly, His Distraught Horse Did Something Remarkable At The Funeral
Before This Terminally Ill Homeless Man Could Say Goodbye To His Dog, He Had Just One Last Wish
20 Life Problems You’ll Only Get If You’re Naturally Loud
When Hitler Offered This Respected German Commander A New Title, His Response Cut Right To The Bone