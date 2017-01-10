ADVERTISEMENT

On a city street on the outskirts of Detroit, Ricardo Bush is hard at work renovating the upper floor of his home. Suddenly, he realizes something unexpected is lurking behind the walls. The house has been hiding something for many years, and it's finally ready to give up its secrets.

On December 16, 2016, Bush was carrying out work on his property at Carpenter Street in Hamtramck, Michigan, when he made the startling discovery. Hidden beneath the walls on the upper story of his home was a secret room.

Bush’s wife inherited the property from her family, who had owned it as far back as the 1930s. To the couple’s knowledge, however, nobody realized there was a hidden chamber on the top floor.

