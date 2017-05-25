Dad Found A Secret Room Hidden Behind A Basement Wall, And Its History Is Astonishing

ADVERTISEMENT

This family had always been told stories about how their home was harboring an intriguing piece of American history. And in January 2014, they found out that it wasn’t all fiction. While renovating the basement of their house to improve its energy efficiency, they discovered a concealed opening in the foundation stones. And beyond it was a secret room…

Photos of the extraordinary discovery were published on the image-sharing website Imgur by a user who goes by the name of “IvebeentoYungay.” “The room was found in the basement of the house I grew up in, which was completed in 1849,” he said. “It is 25 miles south of the Canadian border.”

In fact, this family home had once connected people and places in very distant lands. And the room – which lay behind a brick wall hidden by a set of cylindrical water softeners – concealed a special history very much grounded in the turbulence of 19th-century American politics.

