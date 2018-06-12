Decades After It Was Stolen By The Nazis, Treasure Hunters May Have Found The Priceless Amber Room

ADVERTISEMENT

The world famous Amber Room was a work of singular baroque exuberance. Embellished with over six tons of crafted amber, it represented more than a decade of work by some of Europe’s finest artisans. In fact, in 2016 it was estimated to be worth over $500 million but its whereabouts are presently unknown.

“When the work was finished, in 1770, the room was dazzling,” wrote Grigorii Kozlov and Konstantin Akinsha, two Russian art historians specializing in the location of looted European masterpieces. “It was illuminated by 565 candles whose light was reflected in the warm gold surface of the amber and sparkled in the mirrors, gilt, and mosaics.”

Stolen from Soviet Russia by Nazi Germany, the Amber Room disappeared in the chaos of the Second World War. Since then, many theories have attempted to explain exactly what happened to it. Have a trio of treasures hunters from Germany just solved the 70-year-old mystery?

