Deep Inside This Cliff Face Lies A Secret Stronghold Bristling With WWII Weapons

In some ways, World War II feels like a very long time ago. But on the sheer rock face of a quarry in Switzerland stands a stark reminder of the nations that tried to remain neutral during that terrible period. Just miles from the German border, the area in which it is located was of enormous strategic value at the time.
While Switzerland had a stance of armed neutrality during both the First and Second World War, the general populace still lived in fear. As early as 1939 the Swiss mobilized to defend their borders. And because of the country’s close proximity to Germany, there was a very real risk of invasion.
However, the Swiss government knew that its armed forces were no match for the German war machine. And so a plan was drawn up, known as the “National Redoubt.” It would mean abandoning much of the Swiss heartland to the Germans, while the army withdrew to the Alps.
This 12-Year-Old Lost His Leg To Cancer. But Then He Found A Companion Who Understands His Struggles
After Officers Arrested This Puppy’s Owners, He Was So Sick That They Suspected He’d OD’d
These Photos Of Parents And Their Kids At The Same Ages Will Make You Think You’re Seeing Double
When The Judge Read Out This Man’s Charges, The Court Clerk Flushed, Completely Mortified
This Mom’s Ex Doesn’t Pay Her A Cent In Child Support, So She Told The World About His Parenting
This Groom Told His New Bride They’re Growing The Family. Then She Saw His Mystery Gift And Gasped
20 Funniest Yearbook Quotes From Class Clowns Who Just Had To Have The Last Laugh
A Guy Found This Little Stray By A Box On The Street, And She Refused To Let Him Go
20 Sneaky Cat Burglars Who Got Caught In The Act
This Giraffe Was On Birth Control And Menopausal – But One Day Carers Got A Stunning Surprise
This Girl Was Found Near Death In A Garbage Pile. But 3 Years After Being Adopted, She’s Transformed
20 Caddyshack Facts That Even Its Most Dedicated Fans Don’t Know