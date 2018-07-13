20 Disgusting Meals That Were All The Rage In The Middle Ages

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Middle Ages you couldn’t just pop down to your local grocery mart for the week’s food shop. It was much more of a case of eating whatever you could grow or catch yourself. And this meant that a wide variety of animals in particular were on the menu, many of them creatures that we would certainly balk at eating. Read on to find out some of the frankly ghastly things that folks were prepared to shove into their mouths during the Middle Ages.

20. Pudding of porpoise

In modern times, very few of us would choose to eat a porpoise. In fact, most of us would be thoroughly repelled at the idea of chowing down on this intelligent marine mammal. But attitudes were decidedly different in the Middle Ages. One recipe suggested mixing porpoise blood and fat with oatmeal, stuffing the animal with this concoction then boiling the beast. The final stage of the recipe was to broil the beast and then serve. Let’s hope David Attenborough doesn’t hear about this.

19. Sheep’s penis

Unless you’re a committed vegetarian, you’re quite likely to have enjoyed a roast leg of lamb, lamb chops or lamb gyros from time to time. But sheep’s penis? Probably not so much. But folks in the Middle Ages were happy to tackle this piece of genitalia, even regarding it as a tasty delicacy. One recipe required a ram’s penis to be thoroughly cleaned, stuffed with a combo of milk, eggs and saffron then blanched and roasted. Shake some pepper, cinnamon and ginger over it and serve.

