The Disturbing Tale Of Edward Mordrake – The Man Said To Have Had Two Faces

It’s 19th century England and a little boy is born into a very well-to-do family. Aristocratic and in line for a title, little Edward Mordrake has the world at his feet. Except, that is, for two things: his face.

Confused? So, probably, was his family, as baby boy Mordrake was born with an incredibly rare condition: a complete second face on the back of his head. And complete means the full deal: eyes, mouth, nose, everything. In medical circles, this affliction is known as diprosopus.

Growing up, Mordrake was by all accounts a gentle and delightful boy, attending school and maturing into a good-looking, well-schooled and affluent member of the English upper class. The young man was also said to be a talented musician, but he had been described as “darkly troubled,” too.

