During WWII These Young Sisters Led Nazis To Their Death – Using Only The Art Of Seduction

As World War II rages across Europe, a young woman meets a high-ranking member of the Nazi party in a bar. Flirtatiously, she invites him to join her for an evening stroll. But the man will never make it back out of the woods alive. This is the story of the Oversteegen sisters and how they fought the Nazis.

Truus Oversteegen was born on August 29, 1923, in Grootebroek, a town in North Holland. Two years later her sister Freddie was born, and the family moved together to a barge in nearby Haarlem. There, before the war had even started, the sisters first witnessed the shadow being cast across Europe by the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany.

For while living on the boat, their parents provided a refuge for a group of refugees who were in hiding. Then, frustrated with her husband’s inability to provide for his family, the girls’ mother left with her daughters in tow. And without much money, the family subsequently moved to a flat where the mattresses were made of straw.

