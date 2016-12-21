ADVERTISEMENT

He was the leader of a European country. A head of state with an immense amount of power. And he oversaw one of the most vile genocides that the world has ever seen. Yet we’re not talking about Adolf Hitler here. In fact, there’s a very real chance that you’ve never even heard this tyrant’s name before.

During his reign he was responsible for the slaughter of more than 10 million people. He turned a chunk of Africa into his own personal slave plantation and killing ground, where he ruled with an iron fist. Indeed, the crimes that were carried out in his name are enough to turn anyone’s stomach.

And this horrific piece of history, almost entirely forgotten by the West, still has ramifications in the region today. Meanwhile, one particularly troubling fact stands out. Even with all the bloodshed and oppression, the mutilations and horrific treatment, the rest of the so-called “civilized” world was slow to try to bring an end to the tyranny.

