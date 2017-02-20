This Experiment To Teach A Dolphin To Speak Ended In Tragedy After He Got Intimate With His Trainer

On a paradise island in the Caribbean, a young woman lives in a laboratory by the sea. She spends every day with a dolphin named Peter as part of an improbable bid to teach the creature how to speak. But as the pair develops a strong bond, events take a turn for the seriously bizarre.
Back in the 1960s, neuroscientist Dr. John C. Lilly was making waves in the scientific community. Having graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a medical degree in 1942, he subsequently became known for his off-the-wall experiments. He was interested in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence and also researched the effects of sensory deprivation on the brain.
It was Lilly’s work with whales and dolphins, however, that would become one of the scientist’s strangest legacies. After encountering a pilot whale stranded on the beach back in 1949, he then developed a fascination with the size of the animal’s brain.
