This Experiment To Teach A Dolphin To Speak Ended In Tragedy After He Got Intimate With His Trainer

By Suzi Marsh
February 20, 2017
Image: YouTube/BBC

On a paradise island in the Caribbean, a young woman lives in a laboratory by the sea. She spends every day with a dolphin named Peter as part of an improbable bid to teach the creature how to speak. But as the pair develops a strong bond, events take a turn for the seriously bizarre.

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Back in the 1960s, neuroscientist Dr. John C. Lilly was making waves in the scientific community. Having graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a medical degree in 1942, he subsequently became known for his off-the-wall experiments. He was interested in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence and also researched the effects of sensory deprivation on the brain.

Image: Barney Moss

It was Lilly’s work with whales and dolphins, however, that would become one of the scientist’s strangest legacies. After encountering a pilot whale stranded on the beach back in 1949, he then developed a fascination with the size of the animal’s brain.

