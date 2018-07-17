Experts Found A Time Capsule Buried By Sam Adams That Gives An Extraordinary Glimpse Into The Past

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 6, 2015, an audience of academics, journalists and politicians looked on in rapt silence as conservators from Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts carefully opened up a heavily corroded metal box. “It was like brain surgery, with history looking down on us,” Malcolm Rogers, the museum’s director, told CNN.

Time capsules – which typically contain items such as newspapers, public records and works of art – are intended to help future generations understand the lives of those who created them. Nobody knows when the practice began, but the earliest known time capsules appear to date to the 19th century.

But the ten-pound metal box opened in Boston in 2015 actually pre-dates that period. In fact, the capsule is the oldest ever found in the United States. Known as the Samuel Adams and Paul Revere Time Capsule, it is thought to have been buried in 1795 – 20 years after the start of the American War of Independence, and eight years before Britain formally recognized U.S. sovereignty.

