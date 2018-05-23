The Fascinating History Of America’s Oldest Surviving Timber-framed House

ADVERTISEMENT

With its gabled roof, oak clapboards and vast central chimney, the Fairbanks House looks to have come from another world. But in reality, it’s been here longer than any other building around it – almost 400 years, in fact. According to experts, it’s the oldest house of its kind in the United States, and it has the history to prove it.

When European settlers first arrived in America in the 16th century, they encountered a wild and inhospitable land. In fact, many of the first colonies ended in disaster, as supplies ran out, disease decimated their populations and clashes with Native Americans escalated into all-out wars.

However, the settlers persevered, and by the time that the Mayflower arrived with its cargo of English Pilgrims in 1620, a number of colonies were already thriving across the modern-day U.S. And despite difficult conditions, those passengers established the Plymouth Colony in what is now Massachusetts.

