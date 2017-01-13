ADVERTISEMENT

The United States of the late 19th century was seen by many as the land of opportunity, a place where people of all cultural and religious backgrounds were free and equal to pursue their dreams. But as these photos of immigrant life in late 19th and early 20th century New York testify, there was a big difference between expectations and the tough reality of the immigrant experience.

It is estimated that over 500,000 new people entered New York every year between 1900 and 1914. And given Italy’s severe state of poverty at the time, Italian migrants were particularly common. This photo dated 1912, for example, depicts an Italian woman carrying an unwieldy box of dry goods in downtown New York’s Bleecker Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rapid rise of the city’s population meant that many immigrants had to live in cramped apartments that lacked indoor plumbing. This photo, taken sometime between 1902 and 1914, shows a man and two women next to a row of filthy, dilapidated outhouses. Certainly, it’s a far cry from the comfort of modern bathrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT