This Feared Soldier Fought In WWII And Vietnam – And His Heroism Earned Him Six Purple Hearts

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 1945, and Allied soldiers are fighting their way towards the west bank of the Elbe River in Germany. One of the men deeply involved in the fierce combat is American James Hollingsworth, commander of a tank battalion. Lining up his 34 tanks against the Nazis, Hollingsworth yells “Charge!” It’s a seldom heard order in the modern warfare of WWII. But it works: the Germans flee.

To begin with, James Francis Hollingsworth was born in March, 1918, just a short distance to the north of the Texan city of Sanger. He was the first of the four sons that his parents James and Mamie brought up on their farm. The Hollingsworths were also shopkeepers, with stores in Dallas and Denton.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a youngster, James junior took his lessons at the Union Hill School, a tiny country establishment with just three rooms. But childhood wasn’t just a time of lessons for the young Hollingsworth. He made his start in the world of work aged just 10, tending livestock and working in the fields, where wheat, corn and cotton grew.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT