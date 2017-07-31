50 Years After Being Snatched By The Nazis, This Woman Learned The Sinister Truth Of Her Childhood

ADVERTISEMENT

In occupied Yugoslavia, a baby is taken from her mother as part of a sinister Nazi scheme. Almost 60 years later, this now-adult woman is searching for the truth about her mysterious past. Will Ingrid von Oelhafen finally uncover the secret that has haunted her for all these years?

Born on November 11, 1941, Oelhafen was raised in Germany. Her mother Gisela was from a Hamburg family of ship owners, while her father Hermann was an army officer from Ansbach. Growing up, Oelhafen lived mostly with her father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like any other child, Oelhafen simply accepted her parents, until one fateful day when she was around 10 or 11. Stumbling across some papers, she realized that her health certificate bore a different name. According to this document, she was actually a girl called Erika Matko.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT