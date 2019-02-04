Flat-Earthers Have An Insane New Theory: The Earth Is Shaped Like A Donut

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve known for thousands of years that the Earth is spherical, but not everyone accepts that fact. Indeed, even today people still believe that the Earth is a level disk, despite all evidence to the contrary. Now, though, a handful of those same people have an insane new theory: that the Earth is shaped like a donut, complete with a hole in the middle.

The idea of a flat Earth can be traced back to several ancient civilizations, including Egypt. In these schools of thought, the planet was thought to be a circular body floating on the open sea. Even in Europe, a similar theory was held by the Germanic and Norse populaces – although in their version, the surrounding ocean contained an enormous sea serpent.

By the sixth century B.C., however, the notion of a globe-shaped Earth began to take hold, thanks to Greek philosopher Pythagoras. His theory was then confirmed with empirical evidence by Aristotle in approximately 330 BC. Following that, it quickly spread throughout the Greek civilization. The idea would take some time to go “global,” however, with South Asian astronomers only reaching the same conclusion by the fifth century A.D.

