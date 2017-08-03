She Found This Chest In Her Grandpa’s Closet, And Inside Was A Treasure Trove Of Historic Events

ADVERTISEMENT

The box appeared to be unremarkable. A thin layer of dust had accumulated on its lid and it didn’t seem to close properly. However, hidden inside the box was an astonishing trove of artifacts – and they concerned some of the most important episodes in modern American history.

A Michigan woman who goes by the online name “Doggetofftheqcekmty” published photos of the find on the image-sharing website Imgur in July 2017. She had stumbled upon the box while digging around in her grandpa’s closet. But initially, she wasn’t all that impressed.

“It’s not a very good box,” she wrote. The real value of the object, however, lay in its contents. Because inside was a stash of historical documents. Some of them, like this tattered high school diploma, had immense personal value but little wider significance. Others, however, documented events of exceptional public importance.

