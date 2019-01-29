A German Doctor Revealed She Could Be Queen Of England – If Today’s Rules Existed 200 Years Ago

ADVERTISEMENT

Friederike Thyra Marion Wilhelmine Dorothea von der Osten – for most, the name doesn’t ring a bell. But if history had unfolded a little differently, almost everyone today would know of her now. Indeed, if today’s royal succession rules had been applied in the past, she would now be Queen of the United Kingdom.

Many changes have been effected to the lives of British royals over the centuries. Consequently, today’s royals have opportunities unavailable to their predecessors – particularly in relation to their love lives. In fact, according to the Royal Marriages Act 1772, the ruling monarch was once able to block any marriages between a royal and somebody who potentially could, “diminish the status of the royal house.”

In the past, some potential partners have actually been deemed unfit to become a royal spouse. For instance, King Edward VIII – who reigned in 1936 – actually gave up his crown so he could be with his love, Wallis Simpson. By this time, Simpson had already married and was now seeking her second divorce, which went against the Church of England’s rules.

