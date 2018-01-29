When A Gunman Tried To Kidnap The Queen’s Daughter, The Princess’s Reaction Was Jaw-dropping

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a spring evening in London, and a Rolls Royce limousine is carrying the Queen’s daughter through the city streets. Suddenly, a vehicle pulls in front of the royal party, forcing the chauffeur to an abrupt halt. The man who gets out is intent on kidnapping Princess Anne, but she’s got other ideas in mind.

Anne was born on August 15, 1950, at Clarence House, the royal residence where Princess Elizabeth was living with her husband Prince Philip. Three years later, Elizabeth became queen, and Anne found herself second in line to the British throne. Along with her older brother, Charles, she moved to Buckingham Palace, where she grew up in the nation’s spotlight.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she grew older, Anne stepped out of her brother’s shadow and became an accomplished individual in her own right. In fact, in 1971, she was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in recognition of her impressive talents as an equestrian. And when she married fellow horseman Mark Phillips in 1973, the televised ceremony attracted the most viewers that any wedding had ever seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT