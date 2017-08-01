A Guy Bought This Photo For $2 In A Thrift Store. Then Later He Realized Its Astonishing True Value

ADVERTISEMENT

In a Californian antique store, Randy Guijarro is rummaging through a cardboard box. Right at the bottom, he stumbles across three old photos, snapping them up for a bargain price. But when he gets them home, he realizes that one of them stars a very familiar face.

Randy has always enjoyed collecting, with coins, comic books and sports cards among his favorite memorabilia. When he met his wife, Linda, it was a match made in heaven. She was a fan of old photographs, and the pair loved sharing their interests with each other.

However, in the summer of 2010, Randy’s hobby would take a turn that would change his life for good. One day he was passing Fulton’s Folly Antiques Collective, a store in the Tower district of Fresno, California. Spotting an empty parking space out front, on a whim, he decided to go inside.

