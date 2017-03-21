This Guy Found Hitler’s Last Underground Bunker, But There’s A Reason He Can’t Reveal Its Location

Marc Askat has just found something incredible. Hidden deep within dense woodland stands a secret subterranean stronghold that bears stories from one Europe’s most brutal battlegrounds. But despite his fantastic discovery, there’s a very good reason why Askat can’t reveal its exact location.
An urban explorer with a passion for military history, Askat has regularly scouted out World War 2 sites. Indeed, he had already located the sites of several wartime relics. But as he headed out on his latest adventure, Askat must have thought this one could be fraught with danger.
Askat would have had to tread carefully as he boldly braved the woods during the French shooting season. But, undeterred by the potential threat of hunters taking aim through the trees, he made his way to the remote location hidden deep within the forest.
