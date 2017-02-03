This Guy Found A Mysterious Chest In His Grandpa’s Attic, And Inside Lay Some Extraordinary Artifacts

In January 2014, a Redditor with the somewhat unusual online name of “ASexualWalrus” shook up the online community with images of some truly rare items. He’d discovered a mysterious chest and inside it there was some real treasure. The chest itself looked like something from a video game, and its contents were sketchy enough that several commenters even wondered if they were absolutely legal. Unfortunately, however, ASexualWalrus had no way of finding out exactly what they were…
He posted his intriguing photos on the image-sharing website Imgur, with the caption, “Medical chest I found in my grandfather’s attic. Some type of writing on top.” In fact, the eye-catching Asian script he was referring to was Japanese. And strangely, one commenter claimed that the words translated as “Damage Control Gas Aid Kit.”
The post began to attract a lot of interest from Redditors who were keen to put forward a theory as to what on earth the chest could contain. “WWII reenactor here,” posted another commenter. “And one who specializes in field medicine. That there’s a one hell of a find. Japanese squad-level field medical kit, I’d say from 1939. These cases were designed to be air-and-water tight when sealed, hence why everything shows very little signs of aging.”
When Max Schmeling Beat Joe Louis, The Nazis Used Him In Propaganda – But The Boxer Wouldn’t Bow Down
When This Pooch’s Owner Died, He Waited Under A Shed For A Homecoming That Would Never Happen
When Rescuers Found This Helpless Dog, She’d Been Stuck In Tar For So Long She Was Almost Solid
This Man’s Bizarre Death Baffled Police For A Year – And The Plot Only Thickened When They Solved It
21 Zodiac Match-Ups That Make For Perfect Relationships
10 Celebrities Who Were Brought Up In Crazy Cults
This New York Man Took A Photo Every Day For Nearly Two Decades – But His Story Ended Tragically
This Rescued Greyhound Pup Was Frightened Of Everything – Until She Met Her New Baby Bro
Bill And Hillary Clinton’s New Chappaqua Home Is Definitely Fit For A Former President
20 Common Relationship Mistakes That Almost Guarantee A Breakup
After This Mom Shared A Photo Of Her Ill Son, A Stranger Reached Out With An Astonishing Offer
20 Insane Things That Doctors Used To Tell Pregnant Women That Are Not Okay Today