This Guy Stumbled Upon A Hidden WWII Bunker – And Inside He Uncovered A Cache Of Nazi Relics

Somewhere underneath Germany, an intrepid adventurer is exploring an abandoned bunker. As he steps through the dust and shadows, his torch beam falls on forgotten objects, things that haven’t seen the light of day for many years. When he finally returns to the surface, he brings with him the mementos of a dark and buried past.

On November 20, 2015, a YouTube user known as WW2HistoryHunter uploaded a video to their channel. According to their Patreon account, WW2HistoryHunter is a creator of documentaries focusing on the World War II era. The channel, which has more than 140,000 subscribers, aims to educate viewers about history and past events.

Apparently, WW2HistoryHunter’s goal is to encourage viewers to engage with history, becoming a part of the recent past. To that end, he videos himself exploring various structures and relics, posting the results online for his subscribers to see.

