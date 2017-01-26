ADVERTISEMENT

In an abandoned building in the English countryside, a small group of explorers pick their way through decades of dust and debris. In amongst the desolation, they discover fascinating relics of a bygone age. And although the buttons and dials ceased to function long ago, this aging technology once helped to defeat a great evil.

On the outskirts of Milton Keynes, a town in Buckinghamshire, England, stands a mansion known as Bletchley Park. Completed in the late 19th century, it’s a sprawling property that blends elements of Tudor, Gothic and Baroque architecture.

In August 1938, Bletchley Park was host to a group of people traveling under the guise of a shooting party. In reality, however, they were members of the British Secret Intelligence Service and the Government Code and Cypher School. And they weren’t there to shoot – they were in the area to scout out its potential.

