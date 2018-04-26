These Haunting Photographs Of Auschwitz Prisoners Are Even More Harrowing In Color

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian Marina Amaral, born in 1994, was studying international relations at university. But her twin passions for history and photography led her to abandon her studies to become a full-time artist. And her chosen medium is the colorization of historical photographs. It’s a skill that she’s honed to perfection and one she’s recently used for a project that combines a poignant sense of horror with a deep respect for humanity.

Amaral’s interest has been captured by a wide variety of historical periods, ranging from the Civil War to World War Two. That was evident when she partnered with historian Dan Jones to publish a book in 2017, Colours of Time: A New History of the World, 1850–1960. But the subject that she’s been drawn to time and again is the Holocaust.

This Nazi abomination saw the mass murder of six million Jews as well as the liquidation of homosexuals, Gypsies, left-wingers and others. The Nazis murdered some two-thirds of the European population of Jews between 1941 and 1945. Many of them were gassed in the industrial murder factories at death camps such as Auschwitz. Others were shot and buried in mass graves.

