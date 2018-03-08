Historians Were Astounded When Workers Discovered A Secret Room In Thomas Jefferson’s Mansion

ADVERTISEMENT

The rumors about U.S. President Thomas Jefferson’s affair with one of his own slaves, Sally Hemings, started while he was in office in 1802. It was a disgruntled journalist, once an ally of Jefferson’s but later an embittered enemy, who set the ball rolling with articles in the Richmond Recorder.

That journalist, James T. Callender, wrote, “It is well known that the man, whom it delighteth the people to honor, keeps, and for many years past has kept, as his concubine, one of his own slaves. Her name is Sally.” The article went on to mention Jefferson by name in case any of his readers were in any doubt about who “the man” was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Jefferson was 58 years old when these allegations were published in September 1802 and, after a long political career, had been president since March 1801. It was a position he was to hold through two four-year terms. This exceptionally eminent American was one of the Founding Fathers of America and had been the lead author of the 1776 Declaration of Independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT