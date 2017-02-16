This House Is Being Turned Into A Luxury Villa, But A Nazi Once Used It For Horrific Atrocities

More than 70 years ago, it was a house of terror and blood. A sadistic commander ruled within its walls, torturing and killing countless victims on its sprawling grounds. Now, the building’s new owner wants to turn it into a luxurious home – but people are less than happy about his plans.
In 2015 a Polish property developer named Artur Niemyski bought a house on the outskirts of Kraków, Poland. The previous owner had been struggling to sell the spacious villa, but Niemyski obviously saw its potential.
With a basement, a ground floor and an attic, the villa offers plenty of space. Niemyski hopes to restore it to its original purpose, developing it into a luxurious family home. However, many people have come out in strong opposition to the idea. And after hearing of the building’s history, it’s understandable why they’ve done so.
