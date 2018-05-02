This 160-Year-Old Skull Was Found In An English Pub, And Inside Lay A Disturbing Handwritten Note

ADVERTISEMENT

Danish Dr. Kim Wagner is a senior lecturer in British imperial history at the Queen Mary University of London. One day, the most peculiar email he’s ever likely to read dropped into his inbox. Talking to the PRI radio station in 2018, Wagner recalled, “I received an email from a family who had a skull and didn’t know really what to do with it.”

Wagner subsequently arranged to meet the family, and they told Wagner that they’d inherited the skull from their parents. Their mom and dad had taken possession of it when they’d bought a pub, the Lord Clyde, in 1963 in the southern English seaside town of Walmer. They’d found the skull languishing under a pile of junk in a back room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The skull was in rather poor shape, though. Yellowed by age, it was missing its jaw bone and several teeth, with the remaining molars loose in their sockets. So, it’s fair to that say that it hadn’t been cared for as carefully as it might have been.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT