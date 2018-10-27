After Hurricane Michael Turned The Sky Purple, Experts Explained The Reason For The Phenomenon

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s October 2018, and the deadly specter of Hurricane Michael descends on the state of Florida. Six days later, it fades away, leaving a trail of terror and destruction in its wake. But as the residents begin to rebuild their lives, another powerful phenomenon takes over the heavens. So what is behind the eerie purple skies?

On October 2, 2018, an area of low pressure began gathering in the Caribbean Sea. And within six days, the anomaly had become a hurricane. By October 9, the storm was raging in the Gulf of Mexico. And the next day it arrived on the coast close to Mexico Beach, a city on Florida’s eastern coast.

By this time, the storm – dubbed Hurricane Michael – had reached a Category 4, making it the strongest that the region had ever seen. And over the next six days, it traveled over Florida, Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Georgia and North Carolina. It wreaked havoc wherever it went.

