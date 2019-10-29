If You Look Closely At Leonardo’s Last Supper, You’ll See It’s Absolutely Full Of Secrets

There’s no doubt that it’s a special painting. A masterpiece. Its creator is one of the most celebrated and enigmatic artists in history. And the scene it portrays is among the most powerful ever depicted, central to the story of a world religion. But could it just be that there’s even more to Leonardo’s The Last Supper than this? A secret message, or messages, that have eluded understanding for generations?
That painting itself requires little introduction, as it’s one of the most recognizable and frequently discussed works in Western art. Its place in popular culture has been secured by numerous references in novels, movies and other cultural mediums. And over the generations since it was produced, many myths, legends and interpretations have grown up out around it.