In July 1945 The Empire State Building Was Cloaked In Dense Fog When Suddenly Disaster Struck

It was July 28, 1945, the last days of Second World War. Downtown Manhattan was shrouded in a dense fog that obscured the tallest buildings from view. While the ravages of the war may never have reached America, little did the people of New York know that a disaster was about to strike directly into the heart of their busy city.
William Franklin Smith Jr. was a veteran of the war in Germany. He’d clocked in more than 1,000 hours of flying time with the 457th Bomb Group. He’d also been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal and the Croix de Guerre. Franklin Smith Jr. had entered the flight academy in 1938.
But despite Franklin Smith Jr.’s impressive track record, a number of circumstances were about to conspire to create a terrible tragedy. On that fateful day, the 27-year-old was piloting a standard troop transfer flight. Behind the controls of a B-25 Mitchell bomber, he was carrying himself and two others from Bedford Army Air Field to LaGuardia Airport.
