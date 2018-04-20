A Man Was Digging In His Garden When He Made A Discovery That Sent Him Straight To The Cops

ADVERTISEMENT

As he digs into the ground, with the beaming sunshine overhead, Dom Lowe notices that something is amiss in his back garden. It turns out that there’s a strange void under the earth, filled with all sorts of historic objects. Then when his son passes him an even stranger-looking item from deep within the hole, Dom realizes that something is seriously wrong – and he immediately calls the cops.

Gardening is an incredibly popular pastime, and it’s not hard to see why. After all, not only can it have tangible benefits for anybody who grows their own herbs and vegetables, but it’s also a great way to relax. In fact, studies have shown that gardening can even help in combatting depression and anxiety.

And in April 2018 Dom Lowe decided to partake in a little gardening himself. Lowe originally hails from Los Angeles but now lives close to Bristol, England, where he worked as the managing director of a local brewery before retirement.

