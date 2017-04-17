A Man Found In The Jungle Claimed To Be A Missing Vietnam POW. Then A DNA Test Revealed The Truth

In the wilds of South-East Asia, a veteran is on the trail of an incredible story. Deep in the jungle, he meets a man with an extraordinary tale to tell. He speaks no English, but claims to be a survivor of the Vietnam War. Has he really been missing in action for 40 years?
Tom Faunce is no stranger to the horrors that await soldiers at war. After joining the United States Army back in the 1960s, he completed two tours of Vietnam. Although Faunce survived the war, many of his friends did not. When he returned to America, he became a Christian and began doing outreach work.
In 2008 Faunce was conducting humanitarian work in South-East Asia when he began to hear an odd rumor. Apparently, there was an elderly man living in the jungle who claimed to be an American soldier, left behind in Vietnam when the war had ended 33 years earlier.
These Twins Sent Shockwaves Through The Fashion World – And Their Jaw-Dropping Photos Show Why
When She Came To Surprise Her Newborn Grandchild, She Saw That Mom Had Kept A Crucial Secret
30 Years After This Girl Posed For A Preschool Photo, Her Fiancé Looked At The Picture And Gasped
The 20 Most Powerful People On The Planet
When This Farmer And 16 Cows Suddenly Perished, Authorities Discovered The Bizarre Cause Of Death
Her Husband Saw A Shape On The Roadside And Pulled A U-Turn. So She Reached For Her Camera
A Jewish Photographer Hid These Pictures From The Nazis, And The Story They Tell Is Heartbreaking
This Boy Bit Into A Burger And Felt A Stabbing Pain. Then An X-Ray Revealed The Startling Reason
3 Days After A Boat Capsized In The Pacific, An Aircrew Spotted A Strange Shape On A Desert Island
A Rescuer Spotted This Dog Crying On The Roadside. Then She Saw What Was Tied Around Its Neck
A Couple Adopted This Orphaned Baby But Then Discovered She Hadn’t Been Abandoned Alone
Here’s What Happens When Babies And Dogs First Meet