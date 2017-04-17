A Man Found In The Jungle Claimed To Be A Missing Vietnam POW. Then A DNA Test Revealed The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wilds of South-East Asia, a veteran is on the trail of an incredible story. Deep in the jungle, he meets a man with an extraordinary tale to tell. He speaks no English, but claims to be a survivor of the Vietnam War. Has he really been missing in action for 40 years?

Tom Faunce is no stranger to the horrors that await soldiers at war. After joining the United States Army back in the 1960s, he completed two tours of Vietnam. Although Faunce survived the war, many of his friends did not. When he returned to America, he became a Christian and began doing outreach work.

In 2008 Faunce was conducting humanitarian work in South-East Asia when he began to hear an odd rumor. Apparently, there was an elderly man living in the jungle who claimed to be an American soldier, left behind in Vietnam when the war had ended 33 years earlier.

