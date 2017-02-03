When Max Schmeling Beat Joe Louis, The Nazis Used Him In Propaganda – But The Boxer Wouldn’t Bow Down

ADVERTISEMENT

Surrounded by a baying crowd, the young man knocks his opponent to the floor. It’s a great victory for him, but a greater one still for his country. However, as Hitler’s Nazi party tries to capitalize on his triumph, Max Schmeling has other ideas.

Born in the German town of Klein Luckow in 1905, Schmeling first developed a passion for boxing as a teenager. After rising through the ranks to become the German heavyweight champion, he traveled to the United States in 1928.

Incredibly, Schmeling’s run of success continued, culminating in him winning the world heavyweight title in 1930. He went on to lose the belt two years later to American Jake Sharkey in controversial circumstances. However, the ’30s had much bigger problems in store for the German boxer.

