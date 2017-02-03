When Max Schmeling Beat Joe Louis, The Nazis Used Him In Propaganda – But The Boxer Wouldn’t Bow Down

Surrounded by a baying crowd, the young man knocks his opponent to the floor. It’s a great victory for him, but a greater one still for his country. However, as Hitler’s Nazi party tries to capitalize on his triumph, Max Schmeling has other ideas.
Born in the German town of Klein Luckow in 1905, Schmeling first developed a passion for boxing as a teenager. After rising through the ranks to become the German heavyweight champion, he traveled to the United States in 1928.
Incredibly, Schmeling’s run of success continued, culminating in him winning the world heavyweight title in 1930. He went on to lose the belt two years later to American Jake Sharkey in controversial circumstances. However, the ’30s had much bigger problems in store for the German boxer.
This Guy Found A Mysterious Chest In His Grandpa’s Attic, And Inside Lay Some Extraordinary Artifacts
When This Pooch’s Owner Died, He Waited Under A Shed For A Homecoming That Would Never Happen
When Rescuers Found This Helpless Dog, She’d Been Stuck In Tar For So Long She Was Almost Solid
This Man’s Bizarre Death Baffled Police For A Year – And The Plot Only Thickened When They Solved It
21 Zodiac Match-Ups That Make For Perfect Relationships
10 Celebrities Who Were Brought Up In Crazy Cults
This New York Man Took A Photo Every Day For Nearly Two Decades – But His Story Ended Tragically
This Rescued Greyhound Pup Was Frightened Of Everything – Until She Met Her New Baby Bro
Bill And Hillary Clinton’s New Chappaqua Home Is Definitely Fit For A Former President
20 Common Relationship Mistakes That Almost Guarantee A Breakup
After This Mom Shared A Photo Of Her Ill Son, A Stranger Reached Out With An Astonishing Offer
20 Insane Things That Doctors Used To Tell Pregnant Women That Are Not Okay Today