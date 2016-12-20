ADVERTISEMENT

On a desolate hilltop in Eastern Europe, a beautiful church stands dramatically sliced in half. Once part of a great metropolis, its elegant columns and huge domed roof are now precariously exposed to the elements, slowly fading to dust. Welcome to Ani, the abandoned city that no one has called home in hundreds of years.

Ani’s long and fascinating history stretches back as far as the 5th century. Back then, the city was considered a powerful hilltop fortress. Although currently located in the province of Kars in eastern Turkey, back then Ani was under the control of the Armenian Kamsarakan dynasty.

Later, at the beginning of the 9th century, the Kamsarakan and Bagratuni dynasties merged. As a result, the Bagratuni leader acquired the title Prince of Armenia. Later still, in 961, the Bagratuni royal family moved the seat of their empire from Kars to Ani, causing the city to boom.

