In 1869 Two Miners Set Out In Search Of Gold – And They Made A Record-Breaking Discovery

By Emma Matthews
March 12, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Rachel Buckley via BBC

It’s February 1869 and two Cornish prospectors are digging in the gold fields of Victoria, Australia. They then stumble across something so unexpected that neither men could have believed their luck. Indeed, what they unearthed would have an indelible mark on history to this day.

Image: Longhair

Victoria is the second most-populated state in Australia, but in the mid-19th century it had more in common with the American Wild West than anywhere else. That’s because the country had its very own gold rush. And the promise of glittering riches brought people from all over the world to the middle of the nascent colony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Australian gold rush was kicked off after a prospector discovered specks of gold near Bathurst in New South Wales in February 1851. Soon after more of the yellow stuff was found in Victoria, and before long money began pouring in, helping the country’s gold fields prosper.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT